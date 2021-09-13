 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2021 in Madison, WI

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics