The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
"It was amazing watching it fall from the sky," Russ Smith said. "Words can’t describe what it looked like."
A few strong storms with gusty winds and hail may occur mainly east of a Fond du Lac to Lake Geneva line, according to forecasters.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temper…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it wi…
It’s a good thing the Badgers football game doesn’t kick off until 6 p.m. Saturday as southern Wisconsin will see highs approaching 90, according to forecasters.
This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is poss…
This evening in Madison: A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a …
Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Lo…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degr…
It will be a warm day in Madison. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Some wi…