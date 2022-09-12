 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2022 in Madison, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 82% chance of rain. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until MON 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics