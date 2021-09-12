 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2021 in Madison, WI

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

