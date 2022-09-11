 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2022 in Madison, WI

Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

