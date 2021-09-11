Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 92. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2021 in Madison, WI
