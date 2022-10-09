 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2022 in Madison, WI

Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

