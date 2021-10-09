 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2021 in Madison, WI

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 11:23 PM CDT until SAT 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cumbre Vieja volcano still roaring nearly 3 weeks after initial eruption

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics