Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 11:23 PM CDT until SAT 10:00 AM CDT.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2021 in Madison, WI
Highs will be in the upper 60s to upper 70s over at least the next week for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters, continuing a warm October.
Highs will range from the upper 60s to possibly hitting 80 for southern Wisconsin over the next week, according to forecasters.
The summer-like warmth southern Wisconsin has been enjoying will end over the weekend, likely with showers and thunderstorms, according to for…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. T…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Perio…
This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds light and v…
It will be a warm day in Madison. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We'll see sunshine…
For the drive home in Madison: A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Madison. It should reach…