Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2022 in Madison, WI

Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

