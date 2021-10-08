 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2021 in Madison, WI

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from THU 8:22 PM CDT until FRI 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tesla moving headquarters to Texas from California

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics