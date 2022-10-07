Madison temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
A strong cold front will bring scattered showers and storms and much cooler temperatures to the area today. See how long the rain will stick around and how cold Friday will get in our latest forecast.
A very nice afternoon expected today! Tuesday night looks dry as well, but rain will make a comeback for Wednesday. See when showers will start and who has the best chance in our latest forecast.
Some rain around Wednesday, but more activity expected Thursday with our next cold front. Find out when showers and storms are most likely and what will happen to temperatures in our weather update.
In 1803, British pharmacist and chemist Luke Howard devised a classification system for clouds.
Normal temperatures for early October Monday. It's back to above normal temperatures Tuesday though. Find out how much we'll warm up and when rain will return in our updated forecast.
Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Exp…
For the drive home in Madison: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Madison area wi…
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
Ian went from tropical storm to Category 4 monster in 36 hours. It's a dangerous phenomenon that climate change may make more common.
This evening's outlook for Madison: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Madison people will see temperat…