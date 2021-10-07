Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 85% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2021 in Madison, WI
