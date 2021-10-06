It will be a warm day in Madison. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The summer-like warmth southern Wisconsin has been enjoying will end over the weekend, likely with showers and thunderstorms, according to for…
Highs will be in the upper 60s to upper 70s over at least the next week for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters, continuing a warm October.
Drought, heat waves, hurricanes are taking a toll on fall's colors.
The Madison area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
Madison folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. I…
This evening in Madison: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorr…
Madison's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures.…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temper…
One earthquake by itself isn’t enough to create a new tectonic plate, even if it’s a really large earthquake.
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.