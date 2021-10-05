It will be a warm day in Madison. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Madison, WI
