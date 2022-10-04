Madison folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 4, 2022 in Madison, WI
Cold start Wednesday with frost in spots. Temperatures will stay below normal this afternoon. How cold will Wednesday night be? Find out in our latest forecast.
Another morning with patchy frost, but Thursday afternoon will be warmer than Wednesday afternoon. The increase in temperature will continue on Friday. When's our next chance of rain? Find out here.
It's back to normal temperatures today in southern Wisconsin. Will the warming trend continue? When will rain return? Here's everything you need to know for the weekend.
In 1803, British pharmacist and chemist Luke Howard devised a classification system for clouds.
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Normal temperatures for early October Monday. It's back to above normal temperatures Tuesday though. Find out how much we'll warm up and when rain will return in our updated forecast.
Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Exp…
For the drive home in Madison: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Madison area wi…
Ian went from tropical storm to Category 4 monster in 36 hours. It's a dangerous phenomenon that climate change may make more common.
