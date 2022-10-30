Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wind exists because of differences in air pressure.
The warming trend continues today with temps climbing above normal for this time of year. Will the warm up continue for Saturday and Sunday? Will rain stay away? Find out in our weekend forecast.
Temperatures right where they should be for late October today. Warming up for Friday. Find out how much temps will rise and when our next chance of rain is in our updated forecast.
It’s cold. You might have seen a few snowflakes fly Monday. And it has you thinking of shovels and scarves.
Madison's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Mad…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The area…
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Madison folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Breezy condi…
Madison's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Madison folks should see highs in the 50…
On a thermometer, a tenth of a degree seems tiny. But small changes in average temps can reverberate in a global climate to turn into big disasters.