Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2021 in Madison, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

Local Weather

