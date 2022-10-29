Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wind exists because of differences in air pressure.
The warming trend continues today with temps climbing above normal for this time of year. Will the warm up continue for Saturday and Sunday? Will rain stay away? Find out in our weekend forecast.
Temperatures right where they should be for late October today. Warming up for Friday. Find out how much temps will rise and when our next chance of rain is in our updated forecast.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. 65 degrees is toda…
It’s cold. You might have seen a few snowflakes fly Monday. And it has you thinking of shovels and scarves.
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Madison's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Mad…
On a thermometer, a tenth of a degree seems tiny. But small changes in average temps can reverberate in a global climate to turn into big disasters.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The area…
For the drive home in Madison: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. T…