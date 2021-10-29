Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2021 in Madison, WI
A beautiful fall weekend is forecast for southern Wisconsin, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 50s.
Southern Wisconsin will see highs in the normal range in the 50s with some chances for more rain this week, while weather headlines are being made in many parts of the country, according to forecasters.
It will stay dry early next week, but highs will plunge into the 40s as the coldest weather of the season moves into southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Southern Wisconsin will see plenty of sunshine and highs in the 50s for the weekend, according to forecasters.
