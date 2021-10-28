 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2021 in Madison, WI

Madison temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 93% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

