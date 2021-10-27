Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
A beautiful fall weekend is forecast for southern Wisconsin, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 50s.
The first widespread frost of the season for southern Wisconsin is likely Friday night and more frost is possible through the weekend during the early morning hours, according to forecasters.
Southern Wisconsin will see highs in the normal range in the 50s with some chances for more rain this week, while weather headlines are being made in many parts of the country, according to forecasters.
Atmospheric rivers are organized flows of deep, moist air from the subtropics and tropics that bring many California locations much of their annual precipitation.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24%…
- Updated
Some of Earth’s largest rivers are in the sky, and they can produce powerful storms, like the ones that have drenched northern California.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear,…
Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day.…
Madison temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstor…