Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2021 in Madison, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

Local Weather

