Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2021 in Madison, WI
A final warm day for southern Wisconsin, chances for showers and storms in advance of much colder weather
The first frost of the season could be seen late this week and through the weekend, according to forecasters.
The first widespread frost of the season for southern Wisconsin is likely Friday night and more frost is possible through the weekend during the early morning hours, according to forecasters.
Southern Wisconsin will see highs in the normal range in the 50s with some chances for more rain this week, while weather headlines are being made in many parts of the country, according to forecasters.
Atmospheric rivers are organized flows of deep, moist air from the subtropics and tropics that bring many California locations much of their annual precipitation.
