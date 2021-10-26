 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2021 in Madison, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan's Princess Mako finally marries sweetheart

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics