Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2022 in Madison, WI
Wind exists because of differences in air pressure.
It's back to above normal temperatures today! Gusty winds will return as well and they'll be sticking around in the days ahead. Will rain make a comeback? Find out in our weekend forecast.
It’s cold. You might have seen a few snowflakes fly Monday. And it has you thinking of shovels and scarves.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. 65 degrees is toda…
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Graupel is a type of frozen precipitation. Southern Wisconsin experienced this on Thursday afternoon.
Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Expect cl…
On a thermometer, a tenth of a degree seems tiny. But small changes in average temps can reverberate in a global climate to turn into big disasters.
Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Expect clear…
Not only will today be remarkably cold and windy, we'll be dealing with a rain/snow mix as well. Track the rain and snow and see how cold it will get Monday night in our updated forecast.