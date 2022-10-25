 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2022 in Madison, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

