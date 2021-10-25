 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2021 in Madison, WI

Madison temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 63% chance. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

