Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2021 in Madison, WI

Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

