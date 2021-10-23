 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2021 in Madison, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: State Journal hockey beat reporter Todd D. Milewski discusses Friday's Badgers loss at St. Cloud State

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics