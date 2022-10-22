The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2022 in Madison, WI
