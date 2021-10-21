Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 21, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
A final warm day for southern Wisconsin, chances for showers and storms in advance of much colder weather
The first frost of the season could be seen late this week and through the weekend, according to forecasters.
Postcard-worthy weather to start workweek for southern Wisconsin, rain, then cooler weather to follow
Southern Wisconsin will see sunshine and highs in the low 70s Monday and Tuesday, before showers and thunderstorms at midweek usher in cooler weather, according to forecasters.
Q: How is the Artic Sea ice situation?
Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted…
Sunshine returns Saturday, with a strong warming trend starting Sunday for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Today's temperature in Madison will be warm. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. It should be …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Expect …
Based on a drought severity index, July 2021 was the driest month on record in California since records began in 1895.
This evening's outlook for Madison: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 1…