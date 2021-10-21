 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 21, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 21, 2021 in Madison, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Northwest storms could spark debris flows in wildfire burn scars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics