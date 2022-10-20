Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2022 in Madison, WI

Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.