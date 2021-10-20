 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2021 in Madison, WI

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Madison. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

