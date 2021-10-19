Today's temperature in Madison will be warm. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2021 in Madison, WI
