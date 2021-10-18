Today's temperature in Madison will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
After a stormy Monday, southern Wisconsin will see a quiet Tuesday, but could see more thunderstorms on Wednesday, according to forecasters.
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Rainy stretch over for southern Wisconsin, sunshine and comfortable temperatures on tap for next week
Highs should be mostly in the 60s with plenty of sunshine for the next week for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. E…
Sunshine returns Saturday, with a strong warming trend starting Sunday for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Showers featuring a few thunderstorms will hit southern Wisconsin from late Wednesday morning into the evening, with an isolated strong storm possible, according to forecasters.
Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted…
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
This evening's outlook for Madison: Showers and thundershowers likely in the evening with a shower or two possible overnight. Low 57F. Winds S…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Expect …