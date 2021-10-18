 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2021 in Madison, WI

Today's temperature in Madison will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

