It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from MON 3:00 AM CDT until MON 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2022 in Madison, WI
Rain just in southern Wisconsin during the day Tuesday, but everyone will see rain tonight as a cold front works over. A few storms could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and hazards.
With two cold fronts working over the area Wednesday and Wednesday night, expect more rain, wind, and falling temperatures. See when rain is most likely and how chilly it will get in our latest forecast.
Temperatures will be well below normal Thursday and the wind will make it feel even cooler. Showers will still be around today and again for Friday. Track the temps and rain in our updated forecast.
Friday won't be colder than Thursday, but it won't be any warmer with a weak cold front bringing scattered showers back to the area. Another cold front on Sunday! Here's your full weekend forecast.
Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Sunday. It looks l…
This year it seems unlikely that we will see another 80-degree day as at least the next 10 days seem certain to be cooler than that.
For the drive home in Madison: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Expect …
How the costs of disasters like Hurricane Ian are calculated and why it takes so long to add them up
Preliminary property damage estimates for Ian so far range from $42 billion to as much as $258 billion, with some landing in the middle.
This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatur…