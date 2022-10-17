 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2022 in Madison, WI

It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from MON 3:00 AM CDT until MON 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

