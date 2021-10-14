 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2021 in Madison, WI

Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

