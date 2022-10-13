Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2022 in Madison, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.