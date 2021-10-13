Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2021 in Madison, WI
After a stormy Monday, southern Wisconsin will see a quiet Tuesday, but could see more thunderstorms on Wednesday, according to forecasters.
