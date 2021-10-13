 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2021 in Madison, WI

Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Mexico's Pacific coast braces for Tropical Storm Pamela

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics