Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2022 in Madison, WI
