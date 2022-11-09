Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2022 in Madison, WI
