Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Monday. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2022 in Madison, WI
