Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2021 in Madison, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

