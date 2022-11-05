 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2022 in Madison, WI

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 4:00 AM CDT until SAT 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics