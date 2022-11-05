Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 4:00 AM CDT until SAT 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2022 in Madison, WI
With a cold front stalling out in southern Wisconsin today, lots of rain is expected for some. Cold and very windy for everyone Saturday. Get all the details in our complete weekend forecast.
Southerly winds between 20-30 miles per hour are expected to peak between 4 a.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday alongside a cold front. Some gusts may reach up to 50-55 miles per hour.
Sunny, breezy, and unseasonably warm today. Clouds and wind will increase for Thursday. Find out when rain will return and when we'll cool down in our updated forecast.
More wind, but still warm and dry Thursday. With a cold front beginning to push into the area, showers and storms are coming back and temperatures are going down for Friday. Here's the latest.
We have just experienced a record-breaking streak of benign weather.
Get ready for a very nice afternoon across southern Wisconsin with temperatures nearly 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Some will get even warmer on Wednesday! Here's your full forecast.
A high chance of candy, but no chance of rain today! What are temperatures looking like for trick-or-treating? We've got your full Halloween forecast right here.
It’s cold. You might have seen a few snowflakes fly Monday. And it has you thinking of shovels and scarves.
The warming trend continues today with temps climbing above normal for this time of year. Will the warm up continue for Saturday and Sunday? Will rain stay away? Find out in our weekend forecast.