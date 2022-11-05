Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2022 in Madison, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 4:00 AM CDT until SAT 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.