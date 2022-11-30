It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27. 15 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Above normal temperatures today, but that will not be the case Wednesday. Big cool down on the way. See when rain is most likely for us and how cold it's going to get in our updated forecast.
Continuously tracking how and why sea level is changing is an important part of informing plans for adaptation to global changes.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 …
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
This evening's outlook for Madison: Cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Madison will be cool tomorrow. The forecas…
🎧 We wrap the 2022 tropical storm season with a discussion of what it's like to fly into a hurricane.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tod…
Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Monday.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Madison temperatures will reach the 50'…
It has been a fairly wintry week across the Great Lakes states, including here in southern Wisconsin, with snow on five straight days in Madison