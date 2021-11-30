Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2021 in Madison, WI
