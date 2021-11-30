 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2021 in Madison, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Snow dusts much of the Northeast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics