Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2022 in Madison, WI
It has been a fairly wintry week across the Great Lakes states, including here in southern Wisconsin, with snow on five straight days in Madison
After unseasonably cold weather last week, temperatures are finally starting to rise. Will the warm-up continue or will winter return? Track temperatures for Thanksgiving week and beyond here.
Thanksgiving is almost here! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner looks back at our most extreme Thanksgiving weather before discussing what's in store this year. Are any records in jeopardy?
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
