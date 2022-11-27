 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2022 in Madison, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

