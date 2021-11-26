Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2021 in Madison, WI
Planning your Thanksgiving travel — or your post-turkey hike? Midwest Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner shares what to expect from the holiday weekend weather.
Q: Is our recent cold snap a harbinger of things to come?
The only chances for precipitation for the next week for southern Wisconsin are for flurries Thursday and Friday, and light snow later Saturday into Saturday night, according to forecasters.
Highs will rise from the low 30s to the low 50s and then plunge back to the low 30s this week for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
