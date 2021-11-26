 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2021 in Madison, WI

Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

