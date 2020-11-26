Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2020 in Madison, WI

Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.