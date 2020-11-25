 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2020 in Madison, WI

Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until 10AM CST WED. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

