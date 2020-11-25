Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2020 in Madison, WI

Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until 10AM CST WED. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.