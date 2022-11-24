 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2022 in Madison, WI

Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

