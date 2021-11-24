Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2021 in Madison, WI
Q: Is our recent cold snap a harbinger of things to come?
Highs will rise from the low 30s to the low 50s and then plunge back to the low 30s this week for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
The only chances for precipitation for the next week for southern Wisconsin are for flurries Thursday and Friday, and light snow later Saturday into Saturday night, according to forecasters.
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
