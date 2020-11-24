Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2020 in Madison, WI

Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 70% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from 12AM CST TUE until 12PM CST TUE. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Local Weather
