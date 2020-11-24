 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2020 in Madison, WI

Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 70% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from 12AM CST TUE until 12PM CST TUE. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

