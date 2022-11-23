Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Wednesday. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2022 in Madison, WI
